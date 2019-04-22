More than a dozen passengers taken to hospital after falling ill on flight to Boston

An official says 16 passengers reported feeling ill on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston.

More than a dozen passengers were sickened on a flight to Boston. (Source: MGN)

Boston Emergency Medical Services’ Twitter page says 13 of the ill passengers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after the plane landed at Boston Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Samantha Decker says the passengers' symptoms appeared mild. She said she didn't have information on what may have caused the illnesses.

According to WCVB, Massachusetts General Hospital said 14 passengers from the flight were admitted to the hospital. Nine are listed in good condition, and the others have been released.

An American Airlines spokesman said they were part of a student group. He said no other passengers or crew members felt ill.

The chaperones said the group had eaten the same thing before leaving Ecuador Saturday night, WCVB reported.

