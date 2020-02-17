More housing could be coming to Spearfish

The City of Spearfish and Dream Design International are teaming up on a new project.

Hani Shafai is the President of Dream Design International.

"A lot of the communities are facing around the country is being able to provide affordable housing and workforce housing and that's beginning to hurt some economic development in a lot of communities," said Shafai. "So hopefully this partnership will help provide some of those needs that are existent in Spearfish."

And those needs are showing as the community continues to grow with all that Spearfish has to offer.

Kyle Graves is a community member in Spearfish.

"I think it will be a tremendous benefit to the community. I've seen that Spearfish has grown a lot with our small businesses and how Main Street has grown and the way our traffic is different and I think with the growing amount of business that growing our housing areas is exactly what we need, get those young professionals graduating from the college and those people commuting from Rapid it will be really nice," said Graves.

The team is looking to build one hundred and forty homes, ranging in cost from $175,000 to $275,000, but that's not all.

The project will also include some community features including soccer fields, baseball diamonds, a park area, and other recreational facilities... and this location is in the perfect spot.

Kyle Treloar is the Vice President of Dream Design International.

"That site is centrally located amongst a lot of different towns so we have Sturgis, Whitewood, Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish, and that's right on the exit. As far as the connection to Spearfish it's right there, it's just a hop skip and a jump down the service road or down the interstate. Also, you have the other employment centers and all of the workforce that's going into those areas and that's centrally located for that."

The agreement will be on the Spearfish city council agenda Tuesday night.

