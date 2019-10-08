More disaster relief heading to South Dakota

Another round of disaster relief is coming to South Dakota, the third installment because of severe weather.

The $2.5 million disaster declaration is for the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from June 30 to July 21. The damaged government infrastructure was in Butte, Gregory, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Meade and Tripp counties; as well as the Cheyenne River and Lower Brule reservations.

“Many counties have been plagued by heavy rainfall and flooding time and time again this year,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.”

South Dakota received a federal disaster declaration in June for severe winter storms and flooding that occurred March 13 to April 26; affecting 58 counties and three reservations. A second disaster declaration for May 26 to June 7 was approved in September for flooding and storms that occurred in 25 counties and two reservations.

