More allegations made against Thoman

Big new allegations surface Thursday during a hearing for William Thoman of Rapid City.

Thoman is the 63-year old man facing charges of attempted first degree murder and criminal solicitation, accused of plotting to kill a local doctor.

Thoman's attorney, John M. Fitzgerald, argued Thursday for a reduction in Thoman's current $250,000 bond.

In response, assistant attorney general Trevor Thielen said Seventh Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle recused herself from Thoman's case due to a new ongoing investigation into Thoman.

Thielen said Thomas is alleged to have made statements to others in jail about how to get rid of a judge and a witness in the case.

Thoman's attorney accused of the state of trying to sensationalize the case and called the allegations absolute nonsense, saying they're simply not true.

Fitzgerald says, "Mr. Thoman is not guilty of those allegations in court today. We don't know exactly the specifics of the allegations because we weren't given anything before the hearing, during the hearing in writing, not a police report, grand jury transcript or anything particularizing what the allegations are."

Thielen said in court that no charges have been filed over the new allegations.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly declined to change Thoman's bond, leaving it at $250,000.

They also set an August trial date on Thoman's original charges.

