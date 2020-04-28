More Wyoming schools opt to stay closed through year

Some Wyoming school districts are deciding to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Natrona County on Monday joined a handful of other districts in deciding against reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Others include Albany and Campbell counties, and the Green River-based Sweetwater County district.

Wyoming’s 48 school districts have been closed for more than a month in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. They are scheduled to remain that way until at least Thursday, pending any new directives.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 19 on Monday to 389