Monument Health to allow one visitor at a time for hospitalized patients

Effective May 2 at 7 a.m., hospitalized patients are allowed one visitor at a time in the hospital facility during the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Visitors must enter via the main entrance of the hospital and they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when entering the facility. Visitors with signs or symptoms of acute respiratory illness consistent with COVID-19 should not enter any Monument Health facility, see the CDC website for the most recent list of symptoms.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 suspected or confirmed positive patients or patients with other infectious diseases. Visitors are strongly discouraged from visiting patients who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including patients who are older adults or with an underlying medical condition.

All visitors must wear masks while within the facility and visitors are responsible for providing their own masks.

A “no visitor” policy remains in effect for hospital-based services, clinics and other facilities.

As the community COVID-19 situation changes, the policy will be revised on their website.