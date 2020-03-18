Monument Health is prepared with supplies

Governor Kristi Noem spent Wednesday morning talking with officials from Monument Health about their testing and treatment plans.

The hospital is using a national supply chain and monitoring their supplies day and night.

And out of a list of 1800 supplies that the hospital uses, 50 of them relate to COVID-19 safety and Monument is keeping a close eye on those specific items.

What makes Monument Health secure is its warehouse in Rapid City where they house medical supplies, expanding their inventory.

President and CEO of Monument Health Paulette Davidson says they have been preparing for months.

"And we are well prepared. We have a large health system in our community and our region," said Davidson. "We have providers outside of Monument Health, we have clinicians that are all doing what needs to be done to take care of our communities."

The state also says they maintain a cache of personal protective equipment and other supplies that can be distributed across the state.