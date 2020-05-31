Monument Health creates "Oasis Rooms" for health care workers to decompress

Monument Health is trying to support their health care workers by giving them a space to take few minutes and decompress.

Monument Health's Rapid City emergency department Oasis Room, used to give health care workers a break.

Across the Monument Hospitals in Rapid City, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis, and Custer, new spaces called "Oasis Rooms" have opened.

The idea is to provide an area for the health care professionals to unwind

These rooms are equipped with comfy chairs, a sound machine, aroma therapy, calming lighting, and importantly to many, silence.

"Anywhere to kind of just break away, kind of get away from, for me, it's noise, and just to quickly defuse," said Leah Walker, Emergency Department RN, Monument Health, Rapid City.

A development officer at the monument Health Foundation says these rooms also send a message that the caregivers are greatly valued.

"I think that it shows that we really care about our caregivers and we care about their well-being," said Chris Huber, a development officer at the Monument Health Foundation. "I think having a room like this shows that we know that their job is important and we want them to be able to continue to do it at a very high level."

Huber says the feedback from the caregivers has been very positive and says they love having a separate spot to recharge.

