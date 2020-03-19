Monument Health changes visitor policies, test collection sites

To assure patients have safe access to health care, Monument Health has announced changes to visitor policies, COVID-19 test collection and other steps to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As the virus continues to spread in other parts of the country, we need to be vigilant in protecting our patients, our caregivers and our communities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health. “These steps will increase everyone’s access to health care without exposing others to COVID-19.”

ASSESSMENT CENTER:

Today Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care at 2116 Jackson Blvd. began serving as a COVID-19 Assessment Center. This location will exclusively treat patients with respiratory illness symptoms and possible COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-ins are welcome, though individuals are encouraged to call the Nurse Triage Line at 800-279-1466 if they suspect they have COVID-19. The purpose of the assessment center is to separate potential COVID-19 patients from other patients in Monument Health clinics until they are either confirmed or cleared.

Patients who need other types of medical care should visit the Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care at 1303 Lacrosse St., open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or the Monument Health Rapid City Clinic on Flormann Street, which is now providing urgent care services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you are experiencing a serious medical emergency, dial 911 or go to the emergency department.

EXPANDED TEST COLLECTIONS:

Monument Health in Spearfish has opened a drive-thru testing site for patients who have been pre-screened by telephone beforehand. The site will be located at the Monument Health Spearfish Clinic at 1420 N. 10th St. in Spearfish. A similar site opened in Rapid City on Monday.

Patients who potentially have COVID-19 can stay inside their car while a Monument Health caregiver collects a test sample. The caregiver will wear a gown, eye protection and other gear to avoid exposure to the virus. The sample is collected using a cotton swab inserted in the patient’s nose. It is then sent to the South Dakota State Public Health Laboratory in Pierre. The advantage of drive-thru testing is that the patient can be tested without exposing staff and patients in a clinic setting.

Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis will offer similar drive-thru testing services at their clinics. At a designated location at the clinic, a caregiver will come out to the patient’s vehicle to collect the test sample. Before any drive-thru testing is completed, patients still need to call their provider or the Nurse Triage Line (800) 279-1466 to be screened and scheduled.

ONLINE E-VISITS:

Monument Health has partnered with American Well to help patients assess their COVID-19 concerns via e-visits. Patients can use their phone, tablet or computer 24 hours a day to consult with board-certified physicians specifically trained in telehealth. The physician will review the patient’s history, answer questions and evaluate symptoms.

E-visits cost $59, possibly less with insurance. Visits can be scheduled by calling 1-844-SEE-DOCS (1-844-733-3627) or visiting https://monumenthealth.amwell.com. Use the service key “monument” to log in.

VISITOR ACCESS:

Public entrances to Monument Health’s hospitals, clinics and other facilities have been limited to one or two entrances per facility. Also, all visitors will be asked a series of screening questions when they arrive to be sure they are not displaying respiratory illness symptoms.

In addition, patients will be allowed just one visitor at a time. Visitors to patients in isolation because of potentially infectious conditions should limit the number of times they leave and enter the patient’s room in order to conserve personal protective equipment.