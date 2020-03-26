Monument Health asks for donations of masks, protective gear

During a time of crisis, many people want to help by supporting those in need. The most important thing you can do is to stay home if you can. Practicing social distancing can help us flatten the curve.

Area businesses and organizations are stepping up to help meet the demand for personal protection equipment needed by health professionals. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is using 3D printing technology to create reusable masks. Rapid City Area Schools staff went through the district’s now-empty classrooms to gather gloves, Clorox Bleach wipes and hand sanitizer. Rushmore Plaza Civic Center donated hand sanitizer to Monument Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s transport teams.

You can help by donating unused personal protection items (see list below) that could help the physicians and caregivers who are fighting this disease. As the global pandemic of COVID-19 spreads to the Black Hills, Monument Health is facing unprecedented challenges with the supply chain.

“To protect our patients, we need to protect our physicians and caregivers,” said Brad Haupt, Vice President of Supply Chain and Contract Management. “Each day we are monitoring a long list of supplies that will help keep our physicians and caregivers healthy as they care for the next round of patients.”

Based on statewide projections, the number of positive COVID-19 patients is expected to rise. Caring for these patients requires significant personal protective equipment (PPE). At this time, Monument Health has a supply of the necessary equipment. However, as the global pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains, it will be a challenge to obtain more PPE.

If you are able, please consider donating the following:

New and unused:

* Ear loop masks

* N-95 respirator masks

* Surgical isolation masks

* Isolation masks with visors

* Full face shields (with forehead straps)

* Eye shields

* Goggles

* Isolation gowns

* Disinfectant bleach wipes

* Hand sanitizers

* Nitrile gloves (any size)

Hand-sewn masks:

People with sewing skills can help out by making two different cloth surgical masks. There are specific fabric and design requirements that must be followed. Specifications and patterns can be found here and here.

Donation Drop-Off locations:

In Rapid City:

* Dakota Warehouse at 1313 E Saint Patrick St, Rapid City, SD 57701, go to the South Dock Door. Be sure to put your items in a box and label it, large donations please call ahead: 605-389-3344

In Spearfish:

* Spearfish Salvation Army, 320 Ryan Road, Spearfish, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Or make an appointment with the Spearfish Library by calling 605-642-1330 and drop off donations at the Spearfish Library, 625 North 5th Street, Spearfish. Please call Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to schedule.

Custer - COMING SOON

Lead-Deadwood - COMING SOON

Sturgis - COMING SOON