Monument Health Foundation creates COVID-19 medical response fund

The Monument Health Foundation is launching the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund and is pledging to match the first $5,000 in donations to help with community efforts to fight this virus. This fund will be used exclusively to purchase the resources needed to help treat our patients and keep our expert caregivers healthy.

“During these challenging times, the outpouring of support being offered to our medical professionals has been profound,” said Priscilla Romkema, Ph.D., Monument Health Foundation President. “The COVID-19 Medical Response Fund is being established to strengthen community efforts and encourage our physicians and caregivers as they care for our families and friends. By supporting our medical professionals today, they will be better prepared to care for COVID-19 patients during the weeks and months ahead.”

Tax-deductible gifts to this fund will be used to purchase or help produce vital medical equipment such as 3D printing supplies for specialized masks created at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, or locally manufactured face shields for medical professionals. Donations to this fund will help keep caregivers safe so they can continue to work. Funds will be distributed through requests made from Monument Health’s Supply Chain Management leaders to the Foundation.

When making your donation, Monument Health encourages you to send a note of encouragement to the physicians and caregivers at Monument Health. They will share these messages with over 5,000 Monument Health caregivers and physicians.

Visit Monument Health’s website to make a donation to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund. Donations can also be mailed to the Monument Health Foundation at PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.