Monday's cool and wet forecast

Unsettled weather continues for the work week as a trough digs into the region, allowing for waves of energy to bring cool air and moisture for the majority of the week. Expect rain showers mainly in the morning to early afternoon on Monday. Some rain/snow mix is possible in the Northern Hills and southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota. Little to no accumulations are expected, but some roadways could be slick with the slush, so be careful driving if you see any snowflakes.

For those wanting more spring weather; this is it. Except it is favorable for more late March and early April with how cool it will be. Temperatures will be below average, but mainly in the 40s each day. Folks in the higher elevations in the hills will have temperatures in the upper 30s for daytime highs. Lows for everyone are expected to be in the 30s, though a few spots could be just below freezing either Wednesday morning or Thursday morning.

With the temperatures above freezing for the most part, we expect rain for most from Sunday through Thursday. The heaviest of rain will be between Tuesday and Wednesday. Some isolated snow showers are possible for high elevations above 5,000 feet. We aren't expecting anything more than a light slushy accumulation at the most for those folks. Everyone else will just see rain showers.

Things finally dry out by late Thursday and early Friday, which will bring temperatures back into the 50s and 60s by the following weekend. Our average high temperature in Rapid City is the low to mid 60s, so temperatures will be below average until possibly Mother's Day. Things look dry now for the following Sunday, but if anything changes, we will let you know first on the air, on our weather app, or right here on our website!