Moms draw mixed reaction after sharing postpartum photo

Many women struggle with body image after giving birth.

Garcia said despite the "haters and trolls," she and her friends are still standing tall. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

Even fewer of them ever talk about it.

So when Bethany Garcia celebrated her postpartum body in a picture with three other mothers, people had a lot to say.

Whether they were messages of hope or hate, the response has been powerful.

"The scariest things to do when checking on social media are sometimes the things that need to be heard the most," Garcia explained.

She and her friends Katie, Meg and Desiree have known each other for years but only just met in real life at a blogging conference last week.

The proud moms wanted to mark the occasion.

"Let's just take a photo since we've done these pictures separately for a year now. Let's take one together," Garcia recalled saying.

That led to the postpartum picture for their social media followers. Their message was one of friendship and love with a caption, “a few of my favorite powerful women on the internet.”

And now, thousands of women do finding a community to talk openly about an issue usually hidden in the dark.

"When I started that journey about a year and a half ago, I wish I would have had someone to look up to," Garcia said.

Garcia said despite the “haters and trolls,” she and her friends are still standing tall.

Copyright 2019 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.