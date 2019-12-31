Mom demands recall after Yes To unicorn face mask burns stepdaughter

An Iowa mother wants to warn others about a face mask sold at stores like Target and Ulta after she says it burned her stepdaughter’s face.

The Vitamin C Glow-boosting Unicorn Paper Mask is made by the company Yes To and sold at several stores, including Target and Ulta. (Source: WHO/Ulta.com/CNN)

Chelsea Anders says her stepdaughter only had the Vitamin C Glow-boosting Unicorn Paper Mask on for about two minutes. The girl said it felt like it was burning, and Anders told her to take it off right away.

“Her face was welted with red, swollen, itchy, raised abrasions. I had first thought chemical reaction. It’s what a lot of people had assumed when using this product was that it was just an allergic reaction. Then, doing the research after I had seen what had happened, it looks like a chemical burn,” Anders said.

The mask is made by the company Yes To, and it is sold at several stores, including Target and Ulta.

One hundred reviews from other customers on the Ulta website say they also had reactions to the mask, and there is even a YouTube video review showing the reaction in real-time.

Anders says the way the face mask is marketed is concerning because it suggests users be at least 18 years old but features unicorns. She ultimately wants the product to be recalled.

“The reviews about children, the same reaction is happening in adults, so suggested ages really isn’t a point to say I understand the difference in the skin care. But your target marketing is definitely children, and if you are suggesting 18 and older, why are you targeting unicorns at 18 and older?” she said.

Iowa Dermatology Clinic Nurse Practitioner Christina Warren examined the ingredients in the product.

“There was lactic acid in it, fragrance in it, vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that we usually recommend for aging skin or sun-damaged skin. It’s probably not appropriate for younger children,” she said.

Warren says a good rule of thumb is to stay away from paper masks that cover the entire face and use a product with which you can easily do a spot test.

“Just test a corner of your skin, like maybe on the jawline, and give it some time, even a few days. Because if you have a delayed reaction, you want to make sure that your whole entire face isn’t going to react,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WHO-DT, Ulta.com, Anders Family via CNN. All rights reserved.