Mixed reactions to Trump impeachment inquiry

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry to impeach President Donald Trump.

Pelosi's formal move started when it was revealed that Trump repeatedly encouraged the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival, Joe Biden.

Pelosi says "Actions taken to date by the President have seriously violated the Constitution."

However, South Dakota politicians and party officials have shown various levels of support for the impeachment efforts.

Governor Kristi Noem expressed her annoyance in a Tweet on Tuesday. "If @SpeakerPelosi and her caucus spent as much time on legislation as this investigation, they might have passed #USMCA by now. They might have done a lot of good things that South Dakotans need from DC. The 2016 election is over. @realDonaldTrump is president. He has my support."

Pennington County Democrats Chair Karen Hall said in a statement that the key to this matter is to be thorough and that Trump should be impeached following the reports of Trump's encouragement towards the Ukrainians.

"There are a certain number of my colleagues who have just been obsessed with this President," said Representative Dusty Johnson.

"They have been frankly after him since day one. . . it's far more impactful to me that we get the USMCA done, which would create 176,000 new jobs, than we parse these words on one transcript or another. I feel like it really is time for Congress to get to work."

South Dakota Senator John Thune believes in waiting to gather all of the facts before jumping to any conclusions.

"It seems to me, at least, that the House of Representatives is in a rush," said Thune. "We have a transcript of the phone call with the Ukrainian president that's been made available. My understanding is later today, they're going to make the testimony of the whistle blower available and we can start drawing some conclusions from that."

