Mission man pleads 'not guilty' to abuse and drug charges

A Mission man pleaded “not guilty” to federal drug, gun and child abuse charges June 22.

Colt Shaw, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and child abuse.

Prosecutors claim Shaw “abused, exposed, tortured, tormented, and cruelly punished a child who had not attained the age of seven” on or about July 7, 2019. He also reportedly conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on the Rosebud Reservation.

If convicted on these charges, Shaw could be sentenced to up to 40 years in federal prison; as well as a $5 million fine.

