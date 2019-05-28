Mission 22k raises awareness for veterans

Chris Cooper spent 10 years in the military and after battling PTSD, he discovered Mission 22 and their goal of ending Veteran suicides.

Mission 22k hike in Hill City, SD

To raise awareness, Cooper organized a hike set for June 22nd in Hill City.

The Staff Seargant will be completing the hike, and will also let his fellow vets know they don't have to face their burdens alone.

"I'll have about 50 pounds of weight on my back, why I do this is it shows those who are struggling that I'm willing to take the weight off their shoulders and put it on my mine. I'm willing to do whatever I can help them out and they know they won't go through their darkest times alone."

If you have more questions or would like to sign up you can send an email to Chris@Mission22.com.