Mission 22 and RCPD unveil new police cruiser

The Rapid City Police Department unveiled a new cruiser and this one will carry with it a special message.

The RCPD partnered up with Mission 22, an organization with the goal to end veteran suicide.

The department has over 50 officers who have served or are currently serving in the U-S military.

Chris Cooper, South Dakota State Leader for Mission 22 and an Air Force veteran himself, hopes the new vehicle will help those military personnel who call the Black Hills home know that they are not alone.

"Unfortunately Ellsworth has suffered some suicides over the last year and every single one of them is tragic and hopefully the Airman at Ellsworth and the soldiers at Camp Rapid and they see this car they are struggling they might get some hope and know that there are people behind them." says, Chris Cooper, SD state leader for Mission 22

Lieutenant Scott Sitts of the Rapid City Police Department who also served as a Marine is appreciative of the department for allowing so many veterans being allowed to keep the streets of Rapid City safe.

Yeah it makes me proud to be a member of this department they've always supported the military in our community and it makes you happy to be a member." says, Lieutenant Scott Sitts, RCPD

The car also honors Sergeant Colton Levi Derr who took his own life after battling PTSD from his time spent serving in Afghanistan.