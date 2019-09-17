Missing inmate back in custody

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says a state prison inmate who went missing Sunday is back in custody. The DOC says 24-year old Chaske Evans turned himself into the Pennington County Jail Tuesday after leaving his community service job site in Rapid City on Sunday. Evans is serving a 3-year 9-month sentence for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle out of Pennington County. Second degree escape is punishable by up to five years in prison.