Miss South Dakota competition postponed until 2021

The Miss America Organization announced on Friday that the 2020 Miss America competition, previously scheduled for December, would be postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of this announcement, the South Dakota Scholarship Foundation board voted to also postpone the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition to the spring of 2021.

Executive Director of the South Dakota Scholarship Foundation, September Kirby, said the board is discussing options for current Miss South Dakota, Amber Hulse, and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Payton Steffensen, to fulfill their duties until the next state competition in 2021. Kirby also said any local titleholders who qualified to compete this year would still be allowed to compete at the state competition in 2021.

Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse says she is supportive of the decision to postpone the state competition. “While it is disappointing to have to wait and see who the next woman will be to join the Miss South Dakota sisterhood, there is a silver lining. This decision gives the Miss South Dakota organization an opportunity to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and gives the next Miss South Dakota the iconic crowning moment and experience she deserves surrounded by her friends and family.”

The 2021 Miss South Dakota competition will be held May 27-29 in Brookings. For updates on the Miss South Dakota Scholarship Organization and the 2021 state competition, visit www.misssd.org