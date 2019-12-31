Misprint on some county tax notices

Some Pennington County property owners received a tax notice with a misprint.

People with owner-occupied real estate may see an error on their tax notice.

The total amount due shown at the top of the notice is correct, however, some notices have totaled amounts that are incorrect.

The incorrect section is found in the Opt Out column. That should only reflect the Opt Out amount.

The due dates on the remittance stubs and the total at the top are correct.

"So, there is nothing that they need to do to fix it," said Cindy Mohler, the Pennington County Auditor. "But, if they want clarification about how much their opt out is, they can take their tax ID number from their tax bill and go onto our website and print a new tax bill and that will show the corrected opt out column for them."

Click here to reprint corrrect tax bill Pennington County Auditor