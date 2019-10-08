Minnesota man gets 20 years in prison after Rapid City "sex trip"

A Minnesota man convicted of trying to entice a Rapid City teen was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Rodney Allen Buetow, 36, was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and receipt of child pornography.

Buetow thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts. He drove from Minnesota to Rapid City to meet the girl but ended up being arrested by undercover officers.

When he was arrested, police found child porn videos and images on his cell phone.

