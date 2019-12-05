Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashes

A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter crashed after having taken off from an Army aviation facility in St. Cloud, Minn. Thursday, according to a National Guard spokesman.

According to Army Colonel Joe Sharkey, the UH-60 Black Hawk lost communication with the tower sometime this afternoon.

Sharkey could not provide details about the three people on board the helicopter nor the aircraft's flight destination.

The St. Paul Fire Department has deployed a rescue squadron following reports of the missing aircraft.

This story is developing.