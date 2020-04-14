Minnehaha County accounts for most of new COVID-19 infections

South Dakota's confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise at more than 100 a day; sitting at 988 as of Tuesday morning.

While there are no new cases West River and the number of counties with infections remains at 40, Minnehaha struggles to contain the virus. Of the 120 new cases in the last 24-hour report period, Minnehaha County had 114 of them; with 88 related to the Smithfield Foods plant.

In Lawrence County, the good news is that the nine people who contracted COVID-19 have already recovered. Of Pennington County's nine victims, five reportedly recovered from the virus. The only other West River victim yet to recover is from Oglala Lakota County.

The number of people statewide who have recovered has risen to 261; and deaths remains at six.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

