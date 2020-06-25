Update: Mine Draw Fire smaller than first estimated

New information puts the Mine Draw Fire at 60 acres and 25 percent contained. This is dramatically less than the 150 acres estimated Wednesday night.

The fire is burning in Custer State Park between Highway 16A and Center Lake. The fire started Tuesday, about 11:15 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

According to a release form the South Dakota governor’s office, efforts are being made to keep the fire north of Shop Draw Road, East of Highway 87, and West of Mine Draw Road.

There are 117 firefighters on scene, with additional resources available should they be needed, the release stated. There are two, Type 1 Helicopters and one air attack plane being used on the fire, with additional air resources also available.

Currently, Highway 87 North is closed from the junction of 16A and Needles Highway to Playhouse road. This will remain closed to avoid road congestion and aid firefighters in accessing the fire to increase containment. Visitors can still access the Needles and Center Lake Campground from American Center Road or Iron Mountain Road.

Custer State Park remains open, however, Grace Coolidge Walk-in Fishing Area, Center Lake beach and lake access are closed due to bucket usage for helicopters. Fire managers will continue to reevaluate closures and open areas as soon as it’s safe to do so. Park Managers request that visitors respect these closures for the safety of the public and firefighters.

Original story

The Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park burned about 150 acres as of about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the last time information was released.

The fire is burning within the park boundary along Highway 16A. According to the Custer State Park Facebook page, Highway 87, north from the intersection of Highway 16A and Needles Highway is currently closed.

There is a mix of state, local and federal resources on the fire, including air tankers and helicopters, bulldozers, engines, and hand crews. The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center tweeted Wednesday evening that eight aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire and that hotshot crews, or highly-trained firefighters, from Wyoming and Colorado were mobilized.

We are attempting to get updated information on this fire. Unlike most wildfires in the Black Hills, information on the Miner Draw Fire has been sparse. Maggie Seidel, Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesperson and acting public information officer for the fire, told us an update will be coming later Thursday.

President Donald Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore July 3, but some wildfire experts have raised concerns the pyrotechnics could spark fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year.

Noem has said that event planners are hoping for rain this week, but are monitoring fire conditions and would decide if it is safe to set off fireworks.

