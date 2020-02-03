Mich. woman accused of biting part of friend’s tongue off while they were kissing

A Michigan woman faces aggravated assault charges for allegedly trying to bite off the tongue of a man she was kissing.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was visiting the victim, who was her friend, at his Center Line, Michigan, apartment, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

The two were engaged in consensual kissing Tuesday when Wedgeworth allegedly bit the tip of the victim’s tongue off.

“Our defendant told our victim not to stick his tongue in her mouth, and he did. She didn’t like it, so she bit the tip of his tongue clean off,” Smith said. “It’s a first. During the course of consensual kissing, someone bites someone’s tongue off – off, gone, holding it when the police pulled up.”

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim bleeding from his mouth. He was taken to the hospital. Officers found the missing 1-inch piece of his tongue in his bedroom.

“This wasn’t a push or a punch or a nibble,” Smith said. “This was blood, pieces of tongue and the police and ambulance. It turned crazy in a very short amount of time.”

Wedgeworth was jailed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

