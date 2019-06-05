Meth conviction nets Hot Springs man 210 months in prison

A Hot Springs man who admitted to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine is sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.

Laurens Marcus Maas, 51, was sentenced earlier this week by Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken. Besides the 210 months in prison, Maas will have five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit 21 firearms.

Maas reportedly got meth from a California supplier. He then sold it throughout the Black Hills area and North Dakota.

When his home was searched, police found more than 6 pounds of meth and the 21 firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says sentencing and trials of co-conspirators are pending in Rapid City.

