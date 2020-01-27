Meth and mental health issues are on the rise in Butte County

In Butte County, the numbers are up, both for meth and mental health issues.

Fred Lamphere is the Sheriff of Butte of Butte County.

"We've probably have went up quite easily in the past three years, we've probably had a twenty-five to thirty percent increase each year following," said Lamphere.

And Lamphere says most of the mental health cases are meth-related.

"The mental problems that come from meth, whether it's in the middle of the addiction itself or you're trying to get away from it is when you start realizing that you are having some mental health difficulties and they go into crisis and that's when we intervene," said Lamphere.

Between May and December of 2019, the Butte County Sheriffs Office has spent more than a hundred and thirty hours transporting patients more than six thousand miles and causes a strain on the Sheriff's Office."

"We have increased over the last two years, increased our civil department which include transport officers. So I've got two people working on that so they are available usually twenty-four seven to be able to assist with the transport," said Lamphere. "Initially, the deputy may have to spend some time with them, but eventually, we'll get them transported east."

With mileage and hourly rates, it costs the county more than five hundred dollars per transport.

"It's very time consuming and generally there are at least two people that have to make that transport," said Lamphere.

And it doesn't include the hours that the officers spend with these patients prior to transport.

