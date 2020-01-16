Meeting held on possible gold drilling north of Silver City

A Minnesota company is proposing an exploration drilling project for gold just north of Silver City, on National Forest Service land.

The company, "F3", is proposing to drill in up to 42 locations to see if gold is in the area.

To hear concerns and thoughts from the public, Mystic Ranger Station hosted an open house for the public.

Jim Gobbles the district Ranger for the station said F3 approached them about the possibility in September of 2018.

The study is currently in the very early stages of the environmental review

The forest service has *no say* on below ground efforts, their authority is on what's above ground.

"A variety of impacts to water, wildlife, to noise, to potential vegetation impacts. A wide variety of service impacts, that's what our role is," Says Jim Gobbles, District Ranger for Mystic Ranger district

Gobbles says a decision on the project could be made by next December.

