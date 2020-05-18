Meet Rising Star of the West finalist: Avendah Lowe

Rapid City Stevens Senior Avendah Lowe has been finishing her last semester of high school at home due to the coronavirus, but the Raider is using this time to look at the positive side of things.

"It's been difficult but it has been really nice. I get to spend more time with my family and be home and just be around everyone."Says, Avendah Lowe

Lowe plans on majoring in Art in college and will be moving to a neighboring state to earn her degree

"I'll be attending the University of Wyoming. I'll be an art major right now, but that is where I will be attending." Says, Lowe

Lowe was encouraged to enter Rising Star by a family member and used a project from her class as one of her points in the contest.

"My dad told me about it and I thought oh that could be a really good idea. When I was doing it I had a good topic to talk about cause I was doing something important in school. This could be a good opportunity for me I had all the materials I needed to start out." Added, Lowe