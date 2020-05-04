Meet Rising Star of the West finalist Arly Spry

Arly Spry attends Philip High School, and the Scotties Junior discusses the affect COVID-19 had on her and her classmates

" I'm kind of an independent worker so it hasn't been too difficult for me as far as not having my classmates right next to me help me out, but it has been hard but it is okay because we are getting through it we are almost done," Says, Arly Spry.

With still one year of high school left Spry has picked out a major she wants in college

" I want to be a pharmacist after high school and possibly attend South Dakota State." Said, Spry

Spry was encouraged by her family and former Rising Star contestant Gavin Brucklacher, Spry says it is a contest she enjoyed,

" I like writing things and so writing the scripts has been fun. It has been a good experience overall. I'm so happy to be here." Added, Spry