Medication fog can mimic or worsen dementia in the elderly

As the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease rises, doctors are looking at improper medication use that can mimic dementia or make symptoms worse.

More than 40% of older Americans take five or more medicines and the risk of side effects or drug interactions rises as the number does.

Medicines that may have been OK when someone was younger can pose problems when used later in life.

The American Geriatrics Society keeps a list of potentially troublesome ones and offers tips on ensuring proper medicine use.

The first step: getting a health expert to review the big picture.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.