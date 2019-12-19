Medical marijuana qualifies for 2020 South Dakota ballot

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett says the petition submitted for an initiated measure on legalizing medical marijuana in South Dakota has been validated by his office. That means Initiated Measure 26 will appear on the 2020 general election ballot on November 3, 2020.

An initiated measure needs 16,961 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot and Barnett says, based on results of random sampling, 25,524 signatures were deemed valid.

That validation can be challenged by January 20th.

South Dakota voters have turned down legalizing medical marijuana twice in the past. In 2006, 52 percent of voters said no at the ballot box, with 63 percent voting no in 2010.