Meade School District begins plans for return to school

As kids are enjoying their summer, others are planning on how school will look coming in the fall.

The Meade School Board met this evening and discussed the School Re-entry Plan for the Fall 2020 school year.

On June third, School Administrators, health professionals, community leaders came together to debate how the Meade Area Schools should approach reopening. The district hopes to "return to normal" as much as possible and open schools two weeks after the official end date for the Sturgis Rally, regardless if it is officially held or not.

Another plan will give school leadership more control if closures are needed in the case of a second coronavirus spike.

"We would also want to give lots of flexibility to our Superintendant to be able to close one school instead of the district if Piedmont Valley Elementary has a few numbers of classrooms, that's not something the whole district needs to close down for," Says, Courtney Mack, school board member

If online teaching is needed, the board wants to have both staff, and students better prepared and have a Plan B ready during a July board meeting to prepare if online courses will be necessary.