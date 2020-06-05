Meade County records first COVID-19 death

Meade County recorded its first COVID-19 death while Pennington County added nine more cases according to data released Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

South Dakota now has 65 coronavirus deaths; 50 of them in Minnehaha County. Beadle and Pennington counties each have five deaths while Brown, Jerauld, McCook, Meade and Todd counties have one each.

With the addition of 30 new infections, South Dakota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 5,277; with 1,033 of them still active.

