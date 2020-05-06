Mayor Steve Allender releases survey

Over 12-hundred residents responded to the survey with 33 percent saying they are moderately worried about COVID-19 and almost 7 percent saying they are not worried at all.

One of the biggest challenges people are facing is general anxiety over COVID-19.

But with the impacts of the virus, Allender is proposing to use up to two million dollars in the reserve fund.

And he warns everyone the rest of the year will be different.

"Brace yourself for a different summer and fall, we all have fond memories of how it used to be when we weren't quarantined or when we weren't feeling like we were going to become ill if we went out in public, but I'm just saying brace yourself for a different season," said Allender.

Allender says it's particularly important to focus on mental health right now, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month.