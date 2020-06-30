Mayor Steve Allender issues a veto

Mayor Steve Allender issued his second veto ever Tuesday to prevent a building in North Rapid City from becoming a rescue mission.

The mission is located on North Street.

Back in mid-June, the Rapid City council approved a conditional use permit for the new mission on North Street.

One of the many reasons the mayor vetoed the permit was due to public safety concerns.

The mayor says he looked over pedestrian safety, traffic in the area, and site-specific safety.

Allender believes those factors were not weighed when the council made the decision to approve the conditional use permit.

"We're mixing emotion with public safety, with fact versus fiction, and it was just I suppose the right recipe for confusion," said Allender.

This item will be up for reconsideration at the July sixth Rapid City city council meeting.