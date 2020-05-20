Mayor Steve Allender held his weekly COVID-19 briefing

Mayor Allender says he sees signs of exhaustion in the community.

Not only from COVID-19 but from government ordinances and self-regulation.

He says many people are tired of being home, and they are stressing about going to the store and wearing a mask.

Mayor Allender says the circumstances have changed, and the city will be discussing their ongoing role in this pandemic.

"Now that it's seventy days into this pandemic we need to have better justification today for government intervention that we had in March," said Allender.

13 organizations have requested more than nine thousand of the masks that were recently donated by the United States Conference of Mayors and the L-A based company Bella Canvas..