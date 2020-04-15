Mayor Allender on CNN interview: this is not a fight with Gov. Noem

Mayor Steve Allender used a visual aid at the COVID-19 press conference today to remind people of a few good practices, such as: covering up your face when out shopping. In response to the public's concern about air travel, the mayor explained that the FAA does not allow the Rapid City Regional Airport to screen passengers for COVID-19. Allender also announced that the city is planning to set up a temporary emergency homeless isolation center at the Civic Center to help keep people safe. The mayor also mentioned his interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Tuesday night, explaining he was not attacking Governor Kristi Noem. "One of the main questions I get asked is 'why would you go on CNN, why would you go on this fake news CNN,' well, because they asked." Allender says, he is not someone who refuses media interviews and he was just answering questions from CNN. Allender added "it is probably the dumbest thing right now" that "we are making this a Republican virus or a Democratic virus," saying the pandemic shouldn't be part of the political boxing ring.

