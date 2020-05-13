Mayor Allender hopes communication with state improves

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender had a lot to unpack concerning increased cases and rumors.

The increased positive tests are coming from the Native American community, according to Allender.

Mayor Allender also stressed that any information with regards to COVID-19 that the city gets from sources outside of the Department of Health is akin to a rumor, and the city will not report on a rumor.

The Mayor of Rapid City talked about what he says is the noticeable lack of notice from Department of Health.

Mayor Steve Allender says the Department of Health didn't notify them when there were two Walmart employees tested positive around May 4th, but explains that after Walmart and the Department of Health investigated, it is determined that the employees had nearly no contact with customers and they were wearing protective equipment; therefore, the Department did not issue a public health notice.

Allender said they will continue to improve their communication with the state agency.

Since there is an increase of confirmed cases, the mayor was asked if there will be a new ordinance such as wear masks in stores, to which the mayor responded by saying further government intervention should be avoided if possible, and balance the likely effectiveness of the rules. Allender continued, "I hope we don't react to an outbreak and impose further restrictions but we reserve the ability to do that."