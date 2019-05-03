May 3 is Korczak Ziolkowski Day

Korczak Ziolkowski, the sculptor of the Crazy Horse Memorial that is still in progress in the Southern Hills, is honored every year by the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation on May 3.

Former South Dakota Governor William Janklow made an Executive Proclamation back in 1982 to honor Ziolkowski with a special medallion, which was unveiled two years later.

Ziolkowski was a great believer in paying tribute to a person while he or she was living and could “smell the roses.”

The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation's mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. For details on the celebrated day in Crazy Horse, click here.