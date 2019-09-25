Mattel unveils gender-inclusive dolls

Mattel is launching new dolls aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The toy company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called “Creatable World.”

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes and accessory options. Some are more feminine. Others are more masculine.

Children select and apply any combination of these accessories they like to create their own custom doll.

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them,” Mattel said in its announcement.

The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll, which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types.

There’s also a Barbie that comes in a wheelchair.

The new Creatable World dolls will retail for about $44.

