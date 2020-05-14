Mass testing for COVID-19 begins soon at SD nursing homes

South Dakota will begin what the state secretary of health calls an "aggressive" mass testing for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing (KEVN)

"We will begin mass testing of some vulnerable populations starting next week," state Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The first phase will target nursing homes with attached assisted living centers in areas where there is community spread of COVID-19. It will include testing about 7,400 residents and staff members.

"This is a very tall order but I'm very pleased by the response of the nursing home and assisted living industry," Malsam-Rysdon said. "Folks recognize this is a big lift; we will be administering thousands and thousands of tests. But it is a foundation for us in our response moving forward."

Once that is completed, testing will be done at these types of facilities across the state; about 10,200 more people. The third phase consists of about 4,300 in the remaining assisted living centers; then other congregate care settings.

But that's not the only place the state will focus testing on. There is a plan being developed to test people on Native American reservations, starting with Sisseton-Wahpeton. The state is still working out the details with other tribes.

The state will also, somewhat later, test people in what are considered essential infrastructure areas; as well as any other areas where there could be a vulnerable population such as group homes.

"This is really just the start of us doing aggressive testing in the state of South Dakota, focusing on those vulnerable people, on a mass testing level so we can ensure that we don't have COVID in those populations. Where we do, we can hopefully isolate that and hopefully not see large outbreaks," the secretary explained.

The increased testing is possible because, according to Malsam-Rysdon, the supply chain for the testing supplies and personal protection equipment has greatly improved. Other testing, she said, should not be impacted.

People should be aware, that as the state tests more people, more positive cases of COVID-19 will show up.

