Mass testing coming to Oyate Health

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced another round of mass testing for COVID-19 coming to Rapid City.

Sign at Oyate Health Center (formerly Sioux San Hospital)

This time it will take place at the Oyate Health Center on Saturday, June 20th running from 10 AM-2 PM

Mayor Allender said Oyate is hoping to test between two and four hundred people and help get a better feel for how hard the Native community has been hit by COVID-19.

The testing is open and free for tribal members.

You are asked to call ahead to schedule an appointment to be tested for the virus --but Allender says walk-ups will not be turned away.

To schedule an appointment you can call 605 355 3422