Masks for Rapid City seeking volunteers to make 60,000 face masks

Rapid City healthcare workers and immunocompromised individuals are in great need of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks for Rapid City is seeking volunteers to make 60,000 masks to help protect them.

Western Dakota Tech (WDT) was asked to lead the Rapid City mask-making and distribution effort and formed Masks for Rapid City.

WDT and West River Area Health Education Center employees have worked with Monument Health and Elizabeth Freer, principal and owner of Dialogue who created the Monument Health-approved mask pattern and directions, to make it a reality. Freer leads the MakeSpace group that is making masks for the Spearfish community.

Masks for Rapid City has received a $25,000 grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to purchase Batik fabric (best for making healthcare masks), thread, and other items necessary to create kits to make the needed face masks.

Masks for Rapid City is coordinating the purchasing, prewashing of the Batik fabric; kit assembly; completed mask kit drop-off at WDT and/or pickup; and delivery to those requesting masks.

Mask Making Kit Request & Pickup/Delivery Info:

Anyone in Rapid City can order a Mask-Making Kit by completing and submitting the form located on the Masks for Rapid City Facebook page. The kits include pre-washed, new Batik material, thread, instruction and pattern packets. Each kit can yield 20 masks. The form, along with downloadable mask-making instructions and pattern, can also be found under the Masks for Rapid City header, on the Western Dakota Tech Volunteer Opportunities webpage.

Those who request Mask Making Kits via the form will be notified when their kit is ready for pickup at the Western Dakota Tech front entrance, 800 Mickelson Dr., or delivery of kits can be requested via the form to Rapid City addresses. Pickup days at WDT will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Arrange safe, contact-free pickup of masks by calling Allen ahead at (605) 393-7435, placing completed masks in your trunk, opening your trunk upon arrival at the Western Dakota Tech main entrance, and calling Allen to get them.

If you do not have access to a computer to complete the form, please call the Masks for Rapid City Hotline at (605) 718-3088 and follow the prompts.

The first batch of Mask Making Kits will be distributed to those who ordered them this Friday, April 24, at WDT. (Call ahead to make reservation or complete the request form ASAP.)

Completed Mask Dropoff & Delivery

Finished masks will be dropped off at Western Dakota Tech on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Masks for Rapid City volunteers will handle mask approval (make sure they meet Monument Health requirements), coordinate the rewashing of the masks, and distribution to those requesting masks. Healthcare providers will receive priority.

Request Completed Masks:

Businesses, organizations and individuals in need of cloth face masks, should complete the Completed Mask Request Form on theMasks for Rapid City Facebook page. (Also located under the Masks for Rapid City header, on the Western Dakota Tech Volunteer Opportunities webpage).

If you do not have access to a computer to complete the form, please call the Masks for Rapid City hotline at (605) 718-3088 and follow the prompts.

Additional Volunteer Opportunities:

Watch for future information on the Masks for Rapid City Facebook page regarding dates/times to volunteer to help assemble Mask Making Kits.

Businesses Supporting Masks for Rapid City:

Many great local businesses are assisting with the Masks for Rapid City effort along with the John T. Vucurevich Foundation. Betty’s Quiltery, The Sewing Center, and The Quilt Connection have provided Batik cloth and thread at a discount for this purpose. Laundry World and Heritage Cleaners are washing the new material prior to the masks being made, and rewashing them prior to distribution, for free. (Monument Health is laundering completed masks that go to them.) The Monument Health Print Shop has donated the paper and printing cost for the mask-making instruction and pattern packets that are included in the mask-making kits.

For more information, call the Masks for Rapid City, hotline at (605) 718-3088.