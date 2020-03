The Market Square Casino on the 1600 block of East Saint Patrick Street was robbed Wednesday night.

Workers told police two men wearing bandannas, one with a handgun, robbed the casino about 11:40 p.m. The pair reportedly demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery can contact Det. Dan Trainer at 394-4134; or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ along with the information to 847411.