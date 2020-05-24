Marina on Pactola Lake opens early because of demand from the pandemic

Memorial Day through Labor Day are the traditional summer months for boating, but the owner of Pactola Pines Marina, Nancy Fisher said because of the pandemic, they opened earlier this year because people wanted to enjoy the outdoors.

Fisher said there are usually boaters, hikers, and campers around Pactola Lake for the holiday.

Fisher described Memorial Day as the first big "hoorah" of the summer and says business during the holiday weekend is weather-dependent.

"We see a lot of campers," said Fisher. "If the weather is right, they'll be renting boats and out playing. We made our first batch of homemade ice cream, so we're ready."

Fisher also said a day on the lake is a great way to get some fresh air, while still following social distancing protocols. She also added that all of their rental boats are extra sanitized.