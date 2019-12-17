Man was supposed to give baby a bath; she ended up with burns

Akeem Rasheed Saygo was supposed to be caring for his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter, but now he’s charged with causing her serious injury.

Kelsey Wilson is bandaged from her torso to her toes after being badly burned by hot water in the bathtub. (Source: WITI/CNN)

Kelsey Wilson is bandaged from her torso to her toes after being badly burned by hot water in the bathtub.

Anthony Wilson, Kelsey’s father, said he literally broke down when he saw her.

"She is definitely in a lot of pain," Wilson said. "I couldn't stop crying when I first seen it. I don't understand how someone can do that to a child."

Authorities said Saygo, who has another child with Kelsey's mother, is responsible for the Kelsey’s injuries.

The child's mother had her in his care when a routine bath went tragically wrong.

Court documents reveal the 27-year-old suspect admitted that he “made the water too hot,” put the baby in the tub and “left the hot water on,” “then went downstairs to do laundry.”

"I know my daughter and I know she definitely would have screamed as soon as she touched the water," Wilson stressed.

Police reports show when the suspect later returned to the bathroom, Kelsey was “crying and (Saygo) saw that she had burns on her body.” Saygo then texted Kelsey’s mother, who brought her to the hospital.

"She has second-degree burns on about 15% of her body," Wilson explained.

Wilson said she has horrific injuries, but is thankful she is alive.

"She literally could have drowned,” Wilson said. “It could have been a completely different situation."

What's even more troubling, Wilson said Saygo didn't show any remorse at all.

"My daughter definitely deserves justice," Wilson said. "What I really want people to know is definitely be aware of who you have around your kids you never know."

Saygo is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $1,000 bail for felony neglect of a child.

He is due back in court on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.