Man videotaped slapping reporter’s rear on live TV charged

A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter’s rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.

Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter – Alex Bozarjian of WSAV-TV – covering a road race last Saturday.

Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later.

He also said he did not touch the young woman’s rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder.

Callaway’s attorney declined comment Friday.

