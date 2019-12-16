Man tried six times for killings expected to ask Mississippi judge for bond

A man who’s been tried six times for the same crime will try to get out of jail Monday.

Curtis Flowers, 49, was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture store in Winona.

The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, who ruled that prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors, according to the Associated Press.

Flowers is asking a judge to set bond as he waits to find out if he’ll face a seventh trial.

